Sony is making a 'Peter Rabbit' sequel.

The CG/live-action hybrid movie - starring James Corden as the voice of the titular rabbit - was a surprise hit for Sony this year and the studio is bringing back director Will Gluck for the new film, which has a release date of February 7, 2020 in the US and March 27, 2020, in the UK. Gluck will also write the sequel.

Meanwhile, previously revealed he has admired the ''naughty'' sense of mischief in the 'Peter Rabbit' books since he was a child.

The 'Late Late Show' host thought it was ''amazing'' when his mum read him the tales about the bunny's cheeky ways from Beatrix Potter's beloved children's stories.

He said: ''The overwhelming thing that I remember was, it was the first time I was read a story by a grown-up where the main character was naughty, where he was mischievous.

''I remember thinking, 'This is amazing, they have actively told him not to do that and my mum is telling me that he did it anyway.' ''

Although he may have admired Peter's antics, he doesn't think he had the same naughty streak.

He added: ''I guess I've always had a glint in my eye, but it's not really for mischief, it's mostly just fun. What I'm into is fun. I'm into a fun experience. I don't see the point of much of it unless we are trying to at least have a laugh on some level.

''I guess there are some similarities to what I was like when I was at school. I don't know if I was a ringleader, but I was more like, 'Imagine if you went and hit that fire alarm ...'

''They would go, 'Why don't you do it?' and I would say, 'No, I think it won't be as much fun as if you do it'. There was a lot of that.''

'Peter Rabbit' also stars Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and Domhnall Gleeson.