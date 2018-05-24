James Corden is set to bring his 'Late Late Show' back to London once again for four special episodes.
The 39-year-old television presenter has hosted 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on American network CBS since 2015, and after a successful series of special shows filmed in London last year, it has been announced the show will once again return to James' hometown in June this year.
The episodes will be filmed from the historic Central Hall Westminster, and will air between Tuesday June 19 and Friday June 22, exclusively on Sky One and TV streaming service NOW TV in the UK, and on the CBS Television Network in the US.
Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden, said: ''Broadcasting 'The Late Late Show' from James's hometown of London last year was such a thrill. Thanks to CBS and our partners at Sky One, we are back for a second year. We are looking forward to a fun week in London, putting a UK spin on our nightly show.''
The upcoming shows will see James play host to a star-studded line-up of talent, including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters, with additional guests to be announced.
Philip Edgar-Jones, head of entertainment at Sky, said: ''James Corden is one of Sky One's brightest stars and we are delighted to welcome him home for his London recordings of 'The Late Late Show'. And with such a stellar lineup of guests, it's going to make British summer time even hotter.''
Alongside the A-List guests, the episodes will share highlights of James' time in the UK, and popular segments from his show - including 'Crosswalk: The Musical' and 'Take a Break', will be given a British twist.
