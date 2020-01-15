James Corden wears Spanx under his suits on the 'Late Late Show'.

The 41-year-old talk show host revealed he sports the tight undergarment on the programme, but he wants 2020 to be the year he can break the habit and feel ''free''.

Speaking to guests RuPaul Charles and Rachel Brosnahan this week, he laughed: ''I think I'm making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx.

''I'm not even joking. My New Year's resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx.

''It'll be like I'm suddenly free, Ru! I won't know what to do! I'll be breathing... Oh, you'll know [when I'm not wearing it], babe.

''You'll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It'll be my first ever Instagram Story.''

Rachel opened up about her experiences with corsets on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and admitted she ''almost'' got injured in her costume.

She said: ''We talk so fast on the show that just to get all the words out, you can't really take very many breaths.

''I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a little bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit and I can't take super deep breaths anymore. That's fun. It's really fine, guys. Champagne problems.''

And RuPaul revealed his own experiences trying to get into a corset for 15 to 16 hours a day while filming 'AJ and the Queen'.

He added: ''When you do drag and you're a man, you have to put your between-me-down-there further between me down there, so sitting and doing anything--and with 'AJ and the Queen', 15, 16-hour days sometimes -- so it's corsets, it's face stuff, it's glue, it's an intricate system of pulleys and weights.

''It's not cute, and it's not for sissies. You have to be a true convicted to do this thing.''