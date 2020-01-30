James Corden had therapy to stop being ''a brat''.

The 41-year-old star has admitted the fame he found thanks to 'Gavin & Stacey' was ''intoxicating'' and he didn't handle the attention very well, because he became arrogant and unpleasant.

He said: ''I started to behave like a brat that I just don't think I am. It's so intoxicating, that first flush of fame. And I think it's even more intoxicating if you're not bred for it.''

The 'Late, Late Show' host's parents prayed for him, and his sisters tried to speak to him about what a ''d**khead'' he was being.

His mother, Margaret, said: ''You can try and say, 'Look, James, you're making a prat of yourself,' but you can only do so much.

''[His sisters] would come in and say to James, 'Don't be a dickhead.' ''

And James' more experienced 'Gavin and Stacey' co-star, Rob Brydon, also confronted the actor over lunch.

Rob recalled: ''I said, 'Look, this is a bit awkward to say, but I'm just hearing these things about you, and you've got to know that the way you behave has an effect on people.' ''

The 'Cats' actor eventually listened and agreed to see a therapist.

He recalled to The New Yorker that he said during his first session: ''I used to be a better person than this.''

James - who has kids Max, eight, Carey, five, and Charlotte, two, with wife Julia - stopped partying and forced himself to spend more time alone at home.

He said: ''The absolute biggest thing I had to learn to do was just stay in and be comfortable on my own.''