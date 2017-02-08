James Corden wants to make 'The Late, Late Show' ''sillier''.

The 38-year-old comic is keen to try new things with his popular nightly talk show and is even considering taking the programme out on location for a period of time.

He said: ''I'm always keen to try new things visually, with openings and sketches. I'd like to film the show somewhere else for a week.

''This is what I was writing just this morning. Visually better. More ambitious. And also sillier. Those three things.''

There have been rumours that James' show will move an hour earlier to take the 11.30pm slot currently occupied by Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show', but the British star insists the speculation is ''embarrassing'' and unlikely to come true.

He said: ''It just seems sort of silly to me. I really love him.

''So I always find it slightly embarrassing. I really don't think there's any substantial evidence at all. I really don't think it exists.''

And the former 'Gavin and Stacey' actor gets frustrated when people are surprised at the quality of guests he is able to attract onto the show because he knows there is more to being successful in the digital age than having a peak time slot.

He told Esquire magazine: ''The only time I get really like, 'What are you talking about?' is when anyone will talk about time slots. Which is like telling the time with a sundial. Just the very notion of a television schedule for a show like this is absurd to me. I got really cross when we did that 'Carpool...' with Adele and someone wrote, 'How did a 12:30 talk-show host get Adele?' And I'm like, 'What world are you living in?' That clip has been viewed 129 million times. Those are Super Bowl numbers.''

James - who has children Max, five, and Carey, two, with wife Julia - has caused a stir with the quirky skits and sketches on the show, but also sparked outrage in the early days of the programme simply by reversing the traditional talk show set-up and placing himself to the left of his guests.

He recalled: ''Even just having the seats the other way around. I mean, the intake of breath. 'It just isn't done!' I was like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?' ''