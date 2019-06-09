James Corden wants people to ''stop wasting time being angry''.

The 40-year-old actor and television host has said some things critics have said about him have ''bruised'' him in the past, but although he does his best to ignore the online hate, he wants those posting it to ''think carefully'' about what they're saying.

When asked if he lets criticism get to him, he said: ''It really depends how you feel that day. Some things will be water off a duck's back, others might bruise. It depends where you are emotionally. Also, it's a strange time to be doing anything [in public]. People are angry and, while it's easy to criticise, it's hard to have an idea. So my answer is, don't waste your time being angry - have a better idea. And if you can't? Think carefully about the next time you write that.''

The 'Late Late Show' host isn't sure what drives people to say negative things about him online, but he doesn't believe it comes from a place of jealousy.

Asked if he thinks people are envious of him, he added to The Sunday Times: ''I feel uncomfortable even saying it might be jealousy. My feeling is, I should just not pay attention. You can spend a while thinking about it, but I don't know you'd get anywhere.''

But although James can brush off comments about himself, he won't tolerate anyone saying anything about his family, as he recently slammed an online troll who said he ''hopes his child gets cancer'', after James appeared to spoil the ending to 'Game of Thrones' on his talk show.

The Twitter user said: ''It's f****d up you can't even watch TV without a fat f**k spoiling something...

''Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer.''

James - who has children Max, eight, Carey, four, and 15-month-old Charlotte with his wife Julia Carey - angrily fired back: ''That is, without question, the single most upsetting thing I think you could ever say about me or my family.

''Please take a minute and think about what you just wrote and whether you want to be a person who publicly says such things. I believe you're better than that.''

After seeing the TV star's public response, the troll attempted to backtrack, writing: ''It was a joke, you know like this segment was.''

To which James replied: ''Well I saw your hope for my son. My hope for yours is that they never get to read that their mother or father would wish cancer on any child as 'a joke'. Because however you defend it to them,they'll never be able to understand how you could do such a thing. Night x. (sic)''