James Corden is in talks to extend his 'Late Late Show' contract.

The 40-year-old TV presenter's current contract is set to run out at the end of the upcoming 2019-20 television season and he is currently in negotiations about a new multi-year deal to remain as host and executive producer of the show.

Variety reports that ''final terms are still being hammered out and there is no certainty that the deal will close''.

James started off the show in 2015 at around $4 million-$5 million a year but the huge success of the 'Late Late Show' should lead to a significant rise in his earnings.

Meanwhile, James was recently embroiled in an online spat with a troll who said he ''hopes his child gets cancer'' after James appeared to spoil the most recent 'Game of Thrones' episode during his chat show monologue.

Corden - who has children Max, eight, Carey, four, and 15-month-old Charlotte with his wife Julia Carey - was left heartbroken when he came across the cruel comment posted on social media.

The Twitter user said: ''It's f****d up you can't even watch TV without a fat f**k spoiling something... Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer.''

James angrily fired back: ''That is, without question, the single most upsetting thing I think you could ever say about me or my family.

''Please take a minute and think about what you just wrote and whether you want to be a person who publicly says such things. I believe you're better than that.''

After seeing the TV star's public response, the troll attempted to backtrack, writing: ''It was a joke, you know like this segment was.''

To which James replied: ''Well I saw your hope for my son. My hope for yours is that they never get to read that their mother or father would wish cancer on any child as 'a joke'. Because however you defend it to them, they'll never be able to understand how you could do such a thing. Night x. (sic)''