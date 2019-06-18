James Corden has suggested he could step down from 'The Late Late Show' when his contract comes to an end.

The 40-year-old presenter - who has Max, eight, Charlotte, four, and Carey, 18 months, with wife Julia - relocated to the US in 2015 to front the show but with just a year left on his current deal, he and his spouse have been discussing returning to the UK to be closer to their families.

Speaking on the 'Stagecraft' podcast, he said: ''I have a year left on my contract. It's hard. It's so much more than just, 'What do I want to do?'

''We're a long way from home, my wife and I, and our children, and there are people at home that we miss deeply and we care about and they're getting older.

''Then there is the question of where do we educate our children and where is the best environment for them.''

And even if producers offer the 'Ocean's Eight' actor money to stay on, he thinks it would be ''dangerous'' to give into the cash and sacrifice his creativity.

He said: ''I think you've got to be too careful not to get into money. It can be a dangerous thing if you are using it for new creative endeavours. I might just slip away and be a footnote and a memory for someone.

''Doing the show itself was a punk move and I will always be drawn to the next punk move.''

James recently admitted sometimes he gets upset by critics but has urged people to be less angry and channel their attentions elsewhere.

When asked if he lets criticism get to him, he said: ''It really depends how you feel that day. Some things will be water off a duck's back, others might bruise. It depends where you are emotionally. Also, it's a strange time to be doing anything [in public]. People are angry and, while it's easy to criticise, it's hard to have an idea. So my answer is, don't waste your time being angry - have a better idea. And if you can't? Think carefully about the next time you write that.''