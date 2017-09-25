James Corden has been announced as the host for the upcoming Hollywood Film Awards for the third year running.
The 39-year-old actor-and-presenter was announced by Dick Clark Productions - who produce the show - on Monday (25.09.17) to be returning as host of the prestigious ceremony, which takes place on November 5 at the Beverly Hilton hotel.
The Hollywood Film Awards is currently in its 21st year and honours films and actors as well as shows previews for upcoming movies and gives awards for cinematography, visual effects, film composing, costume design, editing, production design, sound and makeup.
Honourees for this year's ceremony, which is known as ''the official launch of the awards season'', will be announced in the coming weeks.
James isn't shy of presenting awards ceremonies, after previously hosting the Brit Awards three times, the Tonys in 2016 and the Grammys this year, and he is also booked to return to front the Grammys in 2018.
And the 'Late Late Show' host is also an award winner, most recently picking up two prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month.
He was awarded the Variety Special thanks to his 'Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special', and in addition to picking up that prize for the second year in a row, James also took to the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the second time when the 2016 Tony Awards, which he fronted, was given the Special Class Programme award.
Picking up that accolade alongside the event's director, Glenn Weiss, James admitted it had always been his ''dream'' to host the Tonys, which honour excellence in theatre, and hailed the experience as ''the single greatest evening of my life''.
