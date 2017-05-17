James Corden will host the Grammy Awards in 2018.

The 38-year-old talk show host first took over as presenter of the glitzy award show earlier this year, and it has now been revealed that bosses were so impressed with his performance he's been hired to reprise his role for next year's ceremony.

James - who hosts 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on CBS - announced the news as he took part in a panel for the network's 'Upfronts' event in New York City on Wednesday (17.05.17).

Next year will mark the first year the music award show has been held in New York, after previously taking place on the other side of the country in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking before this year's ceremony, James said he was feeling the pressure to succeed on the night, as he didn't want to ''let anybody down''.

He said at the time: ''I like nerves. I think nerves are good. I think you're only nervous when you want to do your best.

''I haven't gone to bed for like a month now where I have not been thinking about the Grammy Awards, because it means a lot to me to host it and I just don't want to let anybody down. I want the show to be a true celebration of everybody in that room.''

Meanwhile, James isn't the only award show presenter to be announced this week, as the news comes just days after fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the host of the Oscars in 2018 - after he too took on the role this year.

He said in a statement: ''Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd. If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!''