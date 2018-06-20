James Corden has admitted he donned Tudor attire at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception.
The 'Late, Late Show' host is believed to have been compere for the intimate evening party that followed Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle last month, and he's admitted he was there to stage a ''performance'' and can understand how the rumours started that he'd dressed up as King Henry VIII.
Speaking to People's Jess Cagle, he said: ''In the evening, there was a smaller, sort of, it was like 185 people I think, like a smaller dinner, close friends and family.
''And Harry asked if I would do like a performance of some kind. And so I did it, yeah. It wasn't really dressed as Henry VIII, it was just dressed in a kind of Tudor outfit. But I guess I look a bit like Henry VIII, so that's probably why.''
The 39-year-old TV star previously admitted he'd got into difficulties at the wedding, which took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, because of his allergies, which almost caused him to accidentally sneeze at the most inappropriate time.
Speaking on his talk show, he previously revealed: ''The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen.
''And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze.
''Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason...' and I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze' ... I had to do one of those internal sneezes. I think I got away with it.''
James and Harry became good friends after years of hanging out in the same social circle and he was delighted to get an invite to witness the historic union with his wife Julia.
He said: ''It was so lovely. I've known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.''
