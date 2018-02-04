James Corden's son is ''bursting with excitement'' to see his new movie.

The 39-year-old star - who has Max, six, Carey, three, and seven-week-old Charlotte with wife Julia - voices beloved Beatrix Potter character Peter Rabbit in the upcoming film of the same name and he's particularly pleased with the project because it's the first time his oldest child has shown an interest in his work.

He said: ''My son is bursting with excitement to see the film. He asks about it far more than anything else I've ever done in my life. It's the only time he's ever shown any real interest in what I do.''

The 'Late Late Show' host himself was a big fan of the book series as a child and has vivid memories of reading the tales of the animals.

He said: ''I remember reading the books in Sunday school at the Salvation Army. I loved that Peter was mischievous and naughty. That's how you feel when you're seven or eight.

''When someone tells you not to touch something, all that goes through your brain is, 'What will happen if I touch it? I should touch it...' ''

And James admitted his own love of the book series made him hesitant to take the role at first.

He told Event magazine: ''I felt quite reticent about it at first, because it's just such a beloved piece of British heritage. Will came back saying, 'No, we've sent the script to the Beatrix Potter estate, they really love it, and this is the first time they've ever given permission to anybody to make a film of it.' ''

The first trailer for 'Peter Rabbit' sparked a backlash because of an American voiceover and footage of Peter twerking, with even Beatrix's granddaughter expressing her reservations.

However, James is confident the movie will bring a new generation of fans to the book series.

He said: ''You can't keep everybody happy. I'm almost certain that because of this film more children will read Beatrix Potter stories in the next 18 months than will have done in the previous 18 months - whatever the critics think about it.''