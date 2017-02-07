James Corden will only be a part of the Grammy Awards for ''18 minutes''.

The 'Late Late Show' presenter will host the upcoming music ceremony but insists it isn't that big a job as the emphasis on the night is on the handing out of the gongs and the performances from artists including Adele, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry and John Legend.

He said: ''The strange thing about the Grammys is it's not really a traditional hosting gig like the Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys are. It's in the Staples Centre, in this big arena, and there are these unbelievable music performances.

''So what's the job of the host, really? It's essentially to usher the evening for the audience at home. If there wasn't an audience at home, this could all very easily happen without a host.

''The truth is I'm only really in the show for something like 18 minutes. The show's three and a half hours long, but when you take out commercials, the music performances, and the actual presenting of the awards, you're only left with like 18 minutes.''

The 38-year-old presenter is looking forward to the rehearsals more than the event itself as the run-throughs mean he'll be treated to some intimate performances from the star-studded line-up.

Asked what he's most looking forward to, he told Vulture: ''The rehearsal days, actually, because you get to be in an empty arena while the biggest acts in the world essentially perform just for you.

''It's not lost on me what a privilege it is to do such a thing.''

James fronted the Tony Awards last year and while he'd love to host the ceremony, which honours excellence in theatre, again in the future, he doesn't think it would be right to take the gig again this year.

He said: ''I don't know if I could do it this year, really. To host the Grammys and the Tonys in one year is perhaps a little greedy.

''Don't get me get wrong, though, hosting that show is a dream come true to me. I'd cry my eyes out if I thought that I could never host it again. But if that were the case, I'd be thrilled that I got to host it last year.

''I've never been so aware of how much I'm enjoying something at the time that I'm doing it than hosting the Tonys.

''But I also don't know that the audience wants the same person to host all these shows. I'm very conscious of not overstaying my welcome.''