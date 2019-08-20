James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' contract has been extended until 2022.

The 40-year-old television host has been fronting the 'Late Late Show with James Corden' on CBS since 2014 when he took over from Craig Ferguson, and it has now been revealed that he will continue to host the show for at least the next three years, as his contract has been renewed until 2022.

In a statement, CBS chief creative office David Nevins said: ''James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late night space. He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it's exciting to extend our relationship well into the future.''

Variety first reported the news, where they claimed James' current contract - which had been due to expire after the 2019-2020 television season - saw him earn somewhere in the region of $4 million and $5 million.

It is currently unknown how much revenue his renewed contract will earn him, but Variety says his pay has climbed alongside the success of the show.

The publication claims keeping James on board was a top priority for CBS, given his ability to generate viral content online, specifically through 'Carpool Karaoke', which began life as a 'Late Late Show' segment, but has since spawned a string of primetime specials and a dedicated series for Apple Music.