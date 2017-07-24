James Corden's kids are ''thrilled'' they're getting a baby sibling.

The 'Late Late Show' presenter and his wife Julia recently revealed they are expecting their third child together and Max, six, and two-year-old Carey are delighted with the news.

James told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They're over the moon. They're very, very happy. We just told them a couple of weeks ago, in fact. It's wonderful, it's thrilling. We're all very happy.''

The 38-year-old star's voice can be heard in the new 'Emoji Movie' as Hi-5, a talking hand emoji, and he admitted it ''certainly feels'' like he's got some cool points with his kids for appearing in a family film.

He said: ''My daughter's only two, so she doesn't [get that I'm in it], but my son, for sure, is excited about this film.''

But after flying back to California from London for the premiere of the film, James admitted he felt more like the ''tired'' emoji than anything else.

He said: ''We're jet-lagged [and] we've been with children. Jet-lagged children.

''Children are tiring anyway. Jet-lagged children are something else entirely.''

The British presenter was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the 'Late Late Show' and is elated to be in the running for the accolade alongside 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver', 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', and 'Real Time With Bill Maher'.

He said: ''I was in London so I was actually doing a photo shoot at the time [it was announced], but it was lovely.

''Your phone just starts blowing up and it's great, you know? We had such a great time last year and to be recognized again is thrilling.

''It's not lost on us how fortunate we are to be thought of in such a way, and to be alongside shows that we're in awe of.''

And with the success of the show, James wants to continue hosting ''for a long time'' and would love to get his 'Emoji Movie' co-star Christina Aguilera involved in a 'Carpool Karaoke' sketch.

He said: ''She'd be really good. I'd love to do it with her. [She's got] some big tunes.''