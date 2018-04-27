James Corden sent a special set of books to congratulate Prince William and Duchess Catherine on the birth of their baby son.

The royal couple welcomed their third child - a sibling for four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte - into the world earlier this week, and the 'Peter Rabbit' actor sent a limited edition set of Beatrix Potter stories along with plush characters to the new prince.

According to TMZ, the gift retailed at $750.

Meanwhile, designer Diane Von Furstenberg has ensured the royal baby will be well-dressed as she gifted $500 of childrenswear including two complete lines of organic cotton bodysuits and onesies.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, the president of African nation Gabon, and his wife Sylvia, splashed out $5,000 on baby gifts at upmarket Beverly Hills boutique Petit Tresor for the new arrival.

Their presents included a $3,500 Silver Treasures gift set which featured a silver sippy cup, rattle, keepsake box, comb/brush set, cutlery/bowl set, and cake candleholders. They also had to pay out another $200 on shipping.

William and Catherine have yet to announce the name of their baby son, but speculation has risen he will be named Albert because of a page on the royal website.

Users who type in the URL www.royal.uk/prince-albert into a search engine reach a page that states 'access denied' - the same message for Prince-George and Princess-Charlotte extensions.

However, using extensions for names previously speculated such as Prince Alexander simply bring up a 'Page not found' message.

The 35-year-old prince joked earlier this week they could name the baby Jerry.

William met the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae at the beginning of the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The Dean of Westminster suggested: ''Jerry would like it to be Jerry.''

To which the prince replied: ''Jerry's a strong name.''