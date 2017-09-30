James Corden and his wife Julia Carey have bought a palatial pad in LA.
James Corden has splashed out £7.24 million on a new mansion in Los Angeles.
The 'Late Late Show' host and his wife Julia Carey - who is pregnant with the couple's third child - snapped up the palatial residence in Brentwood, California, which is popular with celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner.
According to the Daily Mail, the five-bedroom home boasts a spa, gym, library, swimming pool, pergola, fire-pit and built-in barbecue.
It also has a huge luxury kitchen, and a spacious master-suite.
While James and Julia have settled in to Los Angeles, he has admitted there are times when they miss England.
He said: ''We have bouts of homesickness. But I've got this little box that connects to your TV so I can always watch 'Match Of The Day' on a Sunday afternoon here. I find that incredibly comfortable.
''[But] the great thing is I'm at home every day. There's no sort of sense of going off and leaving my family to film something which I'm very, very grateful for.''
And James said it is ''inevitable'' that his children will grow up with American accents.
He said: ''I fear that that is inevitable really. My son talks to his friends in school in an American accent and then when he comes home and talks to us he talks in a British accent, which is very, very strange. But I guess when you're that age you just want to fit in really.''
The couple had previously been renting a home in Los Angeles as James, 39, was initially unsure if his show would be a success.
He said: ''What are the chances of a chubby boy going to America to do a top job like this and being anything other than a complete disaster? I'm scared I'll be the boy who couldn't hack it and had to go back home with his tail between his legs.''
