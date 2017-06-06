James Corden has made last-minute changes to 'The Late Late Show' in London following the recent terrorist attack.

The 38-year-old TV host has admitted to scrapping a number of ideas for the week-long residency in the UK capital ''after what happened here this weekend'' and also revealed that the comedic tone would need to be tweaked in recognition of the attack.

He told ET Online: ''We don't know what we're going to do.

''Maybe it's a good time to being doing a show like this to show the world the unbelievable spirit and determination and strength of this great city. It's a beautiful place to be.''

During his stay in London, James is set to interview the likes of Tom Cruise and David Beckham, while Ed Sheeran will also be starring in a new episode of 'Carpool Karaoke'.

James said he relishes spending time with Tom, admitting he's in ''love'' with the Hollywood star.

He shared: ''When I'm with him I don't know whether to shake his hand or lick his face. I'm so in love with him.''

Meanwhile, James previously admitted he is ''very very humbled'' by the success of 'The Late Late Show'.

He said: ''I just wanted to make the best show I could, you know? I felt like we had a good team and the only positive you can take is you're not starting on a negative.

''I feel very, very humbled by it. I'm very proud of the two years we've had. I think it surpassed anybody's hopes or estimations of what we could have achieved.

''Now that people know what the show is [it's easier]. I think when we launched our first week, we didn't have anyone booked for week two because people were like, 'I don't know who this guy is. Slowly but surely, we've been able to turn that around and I feel like we're now a place where people want to come and they want to come back and that's lovely.''