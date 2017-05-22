British TV star James Corden has revealed he dreams of playing a ''transvestite criminal'' in a musical.
The 38-year-old TV star is currently busy filming 'The Late Late Show' in the US, but James - who has previously won a Tony Award for his performance in 'One Man, Two Guvnors' - has revealed he hopes to return to acting in the future.
He said: ''If I could choose any role, there's a musical which is not beloved at all, a Kander and Ebb musical called 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', where there's a character called Melin who is a transvestite criminal in prison - and it's just a role I've always loved.''
James is a long-time fan of the production and admitted he would love to take on the challenge.
He said, according to The Sun newspaper: ''I watched it when I was like, 14, I cried my eyes out, and it's got some brilliant songs. I'd love a stab at that.''
The confession comes shortly after it was announced that James is to host the Grammy Awards in 2018.
The British star performed the role earlier this year and has subsequently been re-hired for next year's ceremony.
Speaking before this year's ceremony, James said he was feeling the pressure to succeed on the night, as he didn't want to ''let anybody down''.
He said at the time: ''I like nerves. I think nerves are good. I think you're only nervous when you want to do your best.
''I haven't gone to bed for like a month now where I have not been thinking about the Grammy Awards, because it means a lot to me to host it and I just don't want to let anybody down. I want the show to be a true celebration of everybody in that room.''
