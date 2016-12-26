The British comedian moved to the U.S. with his wife Julia and their two children Max, five, and Carey, two, ahead of his takeover of The Late Late Show in March, 2015.

This festive season marks his second in his new home and he simply doesn't understand why Americans decided to hold Thanksgiving, which took place on 24 November (16), so close to Christmas (25Dec16) because they are essentially celebrating in the same way on both occasions.

"It feels like it's just Christmas without the presents," James joked to ETOnline. "We're going to get a huge roast turkey and then a month later, we're going to do this all again with the same people. You've completely messed up. Do it in May. Nothing's happening in May."