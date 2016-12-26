Actor and TV presenter James Corden is convinced there should be a bigger gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The British comedian moved to the U.S. with his wife Julia and their two children Max, five, and Carey, two, ahead of his takeover of The Late Late Show in March, 2015.
This festive season marks his second in his new home and he simply doesn't understand why Americans decided to hold Thanksgiving, which took place on 24 November (16), so close to Christmas (25Dec16) because they are essentially celebrating in the same way on both occasions.
"It feels like it's just Christmas without the presents," James joked to ETOnline. "We're going to get a huge roast turkey and then a month later, we're going to do this all again with the same people. You've completely messed up. Do it in May. Nothing's happening in May."
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Once upon a time, a normal man lived in a normal house on a normal...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...