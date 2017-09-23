James Corden's third child will be his last.

The 'Late Late Show' host insists he won't be having any more children after he announced his wife Julia Carey was expecting their third child.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I said we would stop at number two and now we've got another one.

''So I think this is the last. We are very excited. It's a girl and I've already got a girl so it won't be too much of a surprise. We both can't wait.''

Meanwhile, James previously revealed he is so ''excited'' to meet his third child and can't wait for the December due date as he thinks his brood are ''the best people on the planet''.

He said: ''I thought we were out at two and then actually, you know, you forget about that first year pretty quick and then I don't know. I'm trying to explain it because lots of my buddies are going, 'Dude, are you mad? What are you doing?' And I sort of go, well, the two that we've met, you wouldn't think this but I think they're the best people on the planet. So, I'm like, they're the best people I've ever met, so I want to meet another one, you know? I'm excited.''

And James and Julia's other children - Max, six, and Carey, two - are equally ''over the moon about the new baby on the way.

He added: ''They're over the moon. They're very, very happy. We just told them a couple of weeks ago, in fact. It's wonderful, it's thrilling. We're all very happy.''