James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver have joined the cast of 'Cinderella'.

The movie, which will be directed by writer/filmmaker Kay Cannon, is based on an original idea from James, and will be a musical retelling of the classic fairy tale starring Camila Cabello in the titular role.

The 41-year-old British star will play one of the mice who is turned into a footman to take Cinderella to the ball alongside fellow comedians John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan.

Rapper Missy will play the Town Crier in the flick, while Minnie has been tapped for the role of Queen Beatrice, according to Deadline.

The newcomers join 'Senorita' singer Camila, 22, who is making her feature acting debut in the film and will also be involved in the music, and British actor Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast as love interest Prince Robert.

Camila previously admitted that she was a ''little bit terrified'' about playing the titular role.

She said: ''It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, 'Here you go.' I just couldn't say no. It's honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.''

Pierce Brosnan will be playing the King, Idina Menzel will serve as the Wicked Stepmother, and Billy Porter will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother.

The musical comedy re-imagines the traditional Cinderella tale and follows the heroine as she tries to make her ambitious dreams come true. Production on the movie is set to begin this month.

James and Leo Perlman are serving as producers on the film, alongside Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who was the executive producer on Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The musical is set to be released in cinemas in February 2021.