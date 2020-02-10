James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver had joined the cast of 'Cinderella', which will star Camila Cabello in the titular role.
James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver have joined the cast of 'Cinderella'.
The movie, which will be directed by writer/filmmaker Kay Cannon, is based on an original idea from James, and will be a musical retelling of the classic fairy tale starring Camila Cabello in the titular role.
The 41-year-old British star will play one of the mice who is turned into a footman to take Cinderella to the ball alongside fellow comedians John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan.
Rapper Missy will play the Town Crier in the flick, while Minnie has been tapped for the role of Queen Beatrice, according to Deadline.
The newcomers join 'Senorita' singer Camila, 22, who is making her feature acting debut in the film and will also be involved in the music, and British actor Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast as love interest Prince Robert.
Camila previously admitted that she was a ''little bit terrified'' about playing the titular role.
She said: ''It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, 'Here you go.' I just couldn't say no. It's honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.''
Pierce Brosnan will be playing the King, Idina Menzel will serve as the Wicked Stepmother, and Billy Porter will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother.
The musical comedy re-imagines the traditional Cinderella tale and follows the heroine as she tries to make her ambitious dreams come true. Production on the movie is set to begin this month.
James and Leo Perlman are serving as producers on the film, alongside Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who was the executive producer on Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
The musical is set to be released in cinemas in February 2021.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...