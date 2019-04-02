James Corden has claimed he missed out on acting roles because of his ''chubbiness'' and has likened the showbiz industry to a ''big banquet table'' where there was no seat for him.
James Corden has claimed he wasn't given acting roles because of his size.
The 40-year-old actor felt has slammed the acting industry and said he had to write his own shows like 'Gavin and Stacey' because he wasn't being given the opportunities and roles due to his ''chubbiness''.
He said: ''It felt like people were going, 'We think you're quite good. It's just because of what you look like.' It's a funny world, entertainment. If an alien came down and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby, or fat, or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex, certainly no one really ever finds you attractive. You'll be good friends with people who are attractive and you'll often be a great sense of comfort to them and perhaps you'll chip in with the odd joke every now and then.''
And the 'Into The Woods' star has likened the showbiz world to a ''big banquet table'' where there was no seat for him.
Speaking on David Tennant Does a Podcast With, he added: ''As you get older you'll probably be a judge in something or be dropping off a television to a handsome person in a sitcom. And that's really how it can feel. It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, and people would be like, 'No, no, no, there isn't a seat for you here.' And I was like, 'If that's not going to happen then I'm just going to try to make something happen for myself.'''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...