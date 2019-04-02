James Corden has claimed he wasn't given acting roles because of his size.

The 40-year-old actor felt has slammed the acting industry and said he had to write his own shows like 'Gavin and Stacey' because he wasn't being given the opportunities and roles due to his ''chubbiness''.

He said: ''It felt like people were going, 'We think you're quite good. It's just because of what you look like.' It's a funny world, entertainment. If an alien came down and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby, or fat, or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex, certainly no one really ever finds you attractive. You'll be good friends with people who are attractive and you'll often be a great sense of comfort to them and perhaps you'll chip in with the odd joke every now and then.''

And the 'Into The Woods' star has likened the showbiz world to a ''big banquet table'' where there was no seat for him.

Speaking on David Tennant Does a Podcast With, he added: ''As you get older you'll probably be a judge in something or be dropping off a television to a handsome person in a sitcom. And that's really how it can feel. It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, and people would be like, 'No, no, no, there isn't a seat for you here.' And I was like, 'If that's not going to happen then I'm just going to try to make something happen for myself.'''