James Corden took One Direction under his wing at the request of Louis Tomlinson's mother when they were starting out.
James Corden's wife used to feel like One Direction's babysitter.
The 'Late Late Show' host reached out to the group - who were put together on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - in the early stages of their career after being asked by Louis Tomlinson's mother to keep an eye on her son and used to have all the members of the band, which at the time also included Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, round his house for pizza and gaming evenings, much to the amusement of his now-spouse Julia.
He explained: ''I knew Louis because his mom was a chaperone on a TV show I'd done, she would look after the young kids on the show.
''She reached out to me and said, 'My son is in London, and he doesn't know anyone can I just give him your number in case something happens?' and I said, 'Of course.' And so they would come over to our house, and we'd have pizza and play Fifa, and my wife would feel like she was babysitting all of us and this was before I got married. ''
Next week will see Harry hold a residency on James' 'Late, Late Show' and the 38-year-old presenter - who has kids Max, six, and Carey, two, with his wife - is very ''proud'' of his friend's solo success so far.
Asked why the 'Sign of the Times' singer was given the week-long stint on the show, James told 'Entertainment Tonight':
''Well, you've got to have known us for a very long time, as we've known young Harold since he was 17 years old...
''Harry was at my wedding, and I love him dearly, I love him absolutely dearly, and I'm so proud.''
Harry's residency isn't the only exciting guest appearances James is looking forward to, as he's also got Katy Perry belting out her hits in his popular 'Carpool Karaoke' segment.
He said:''I'm a huge fan of hers both as a person and an artist. She has so many songs which are just made. Who hasn't sung 'Roar' at the top of their voice in the car?''
