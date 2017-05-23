James Corden has paid a heartfelt tribute to the people of Manchester following a suspected terrorist attack in the city.

The 38-year-old talk show host recorded a video after the taping of his 'Late Late Show' on Monday (22.05.17) in response to the news that 22 people had been killed and more than 50 people were injured after a blast at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in North West England.

Visibly emotional, James said: ''It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen. But especially when there are so many children tonight.

''Many of you will not have been in Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it.

''It's famous all over the world for great things, wonderful football teams, for incredible music: Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the first suffragette It's the home of the invention of the first computer. It's a place of comedy, curries and character.

''But when I think of Manchester, I think of the people there.

''I'm telling you, a more tight knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.''

James - who has son Max, six, and daughter Carey, two, with wife Julia - ended his brief speech by sending ''thoughts and prayers'' to those affected by the tragedy.

He said: ''My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight.

''We'll all go to bed holding out little ones even tighter this evening.''

Meanwhile, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Cher and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON were among the stars to use social media to send messages of support to those affected by the incident.

Katy shared: ''Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world.(sic)''

Kendall tweeted: ''what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. (sic)''

Demi posted: ''Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators.(sic)''

Cher wrote: ''MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER...HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND (sic)''

'Baywatch' actor Dwayne posted on Twitter: ''Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande (sic)''

Ariana also used Twitter to say the incident had left her ''broken''.

She posted: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''

The 23-year-old pop star's manager Scooter Braun issued a statement following the incident, saying ''our hearts are broken'' by the tragedy.

Scooter said on the micro-blogging website: ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

''We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

''We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''