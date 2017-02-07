James Corden says he was judged on his looks rather than his acting abilities and had to watch on as others were sent ''massive film scripts'' but he missed out because he didn't look a certain way.
James Corden was judged on his looks rather than his acting abilities.
The 38-year-old actor and television personality recalled how he missed out on ''massive film scripts'' because he didn't look a certain way.
He told the March issue of Esquire magazine: ''When The History Boys became the hottest play in London, there were eight boys of a similar age, and they were all getting these massive film scripts.
''And I would get the one page of a script for a guy who drops off a television to Hugh Grant, or who works at a newsstand and sells a paper to Julianne Moore. And I was like, 'None of this is based on ability or charisma. It's only about how I look, and about the assumption that people who look like that don't fall in love in as nice a way as others. People who look like that are not as interesting.'''
Meanwhile, James - who has Max, five, and Carey, two with his wife Julia Carey - previously confessed he underwent three months of therapy after hitting the big time.
He said: ''I'd been going out a lot. The truth is, I had to learn how to stay in on my own. Because I was only really going out to not be on my own and then what you realise is, until I just get used to coming in, shutting the door, silence, what should I have for dinner?
'Sitting down, TV on, eating that - done now, I'll go to sleep, maybe I'll try and read something. Falling asleep and waking up. I realised that's just not something I've ever done or been good at.
''I did a bit of therapy. Three months. I still did go out sometimes, I wasn't a monk! It wasn't even about women, it was just going out and being around attention which I don't think is necessarily good for you.''
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Once upon a time, a normal man lived in a normal house on a normal...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...