James Corden was judged on his looks rather than his acting abilities.

The 38-year-old actor and television personality recalled how he missed out on ''massive film scripts'' because he didn't look a certain way.

He told the March issue of Esquire magazine: ''When The History Boys became the hottest play in London, there were eight boys of a similar age, and they were all getting these massive film scripts.

''And I would get the one page of a script for a guy who drops off a television to Hugh Grant, or who works at a newsstand and sells a paper to Julianne Moore. And I was like, 'None of this is based on ability or charisma. It's only about how I look, and about the assumption that people who look like that don't fall in love in as nice a way as others. People who look like that are not as interesting.'''

Meanwhile, James - who has Max, five, and Carey, two with his wife Julia Carey - previously confessed he underwent three months of therapy after hitting the big time.

He said: ''I'd been going out a lot. The truth is, I had to learn how to stay in on my own. Because I was only really going out to not be on my own and then what you realise is, until I just get used to coming in, shutting the door, silence, what should I have for dinner?

'Sitting down, TV on, eating that - done now, I'll go to sleep, maybe I'll try and read something. Falling asleep and waking up. I realised that's just not something I've ever done or been good at.

''I did a bit of therapy. Three months. I still did go out sometimes, I wasn't a monk! It wasn't even about women, it was just going out and being around attention which I don't think is necessarily good for you.''