James Corden says it was ''love at first sight'' for him when he first met Julia Carey.

The 'Late Late Show' host was in awe of the television producer when he first met his now-wife and praised her for allowing the whole family to uproot to Los Angeles when he secured his hosting job.

Asked if it was love at first sight, he said: ''It was for me. I doubt it was for her. She's incredible. People always talk about me and how much work the show must be, but it's nothing compared to what she does. Our daughter was only 12 weeks old when we moved here. I had to come out earlier because the baby didn't have a passport.

''It was a massive thing to just pick up our life and come here, you know. And we're happy because we're together all of the time. It's not like I'm doing a movie where I'll be back in a few months or a play with eight shows a week where every night you're on your own. Predominantly, this show is me being here, in this office, coming up with ideas and then we go and shoot stuff and do the show. Home every night.''

And the 38-year-old television personality - who married Julia in 2012 - says Julia does an ''amazing job'' looking after their children, Max, six, and Carey, two.

He added to The Sunday Times Magazine: ''We're here for another few years without question unless I get fired. We've just bought a house and we feel settled as a family ...

''She's got an amazing job looking after two and a half children - me being the half. [We met] through Dominic Cooper. They've known each other for years because they grew up in Blackheath. He introduced us.''