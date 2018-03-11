British TV star James Corden has revealed that he misses the ''architecture'' in London, having relocated to Los Angeles for 'The Late Late Show'.
The 39-year-old TV star has relocated to Los Angeles since becoming the host of 'The Late Late Show' in 2015, and James has revealed that the thing he misses most about being away from home is the distinctive design of the city's buildings.
Speaking amid rumours he plans to quit Hollywood to return to the UK, James shared: ''Oddly, the thing I miss most is architecture, because I think London is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and I think I took it for granted when I lived here.''
By comparison, the actor-turned-presenter - who has son Max, six, and daughters Carey, three, and two-month-old Charlotte with his wife Julia - doesn't feel as though the sights of Los Angeles are anything special.
He told Mirror Online: ''Now, I live somewhere with almost no architecture, I sort of look around and, if anyone says to me, 'I'm going to London, what should I do?' I say, 'You should look up.'''
Meanwhile, James recently revealed that his wife is urging him to get a vasectomy, because she doesn't want any more children.
The British star explained that his spouse has been making ''not very subtle hints'' about a medical procedure he can have to stop the chance of them having another child.
James - who married Julia in 2012, having been introduced to her by his former 'History Boys' co-star Dominic Cooper - shared: ''My wife has started making not very subtle hints at medical procedures for me ... After the birth of my son, I felt it just couldn't get better.
''Then Carey came along, I have reached peak happiness, it can't go further.''
