James Corden will take Kanye West ''down'' if he misbehaves at this year's Grammys.

The 38-year-old TV host is set to present the annual awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12 and James has insisted he will not tolerate Kanye interrupting anyone's acceptance speech this year.

He quipped: ''I'll take him down. He will hit the floor quicker than he has ever known.''

James is a huge fan of the outspoken rap star and doubts he would interrupt anyone while they collect their Grammy, after he memorably cut off Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

James told Billboard: ''I always love when Kanye wins, because I'm a huge fan. I don't know that he would interrupt someone's speech again.''

The British funnyman also revealed he will resist the temptation to make fun of any of the artists.

He explained: ''The Grammys are not really a place for comedy. And I'm only in the show for 17 minutes or so, across the four hours. My intention is to make it fun before it's funny.''

James admitted he feels hugely honoured to have been chosen to present the show given his own deep-rooted love of music.

Asked whether he has a favourite Grammy moment from the past, he said: ''This may be an odd choice because there are infinitely more important moments, but when Annie Lennox came onstage with Hozier two years ago.

''I'd forgotten how incredible she is because I hadn't seen her sing for quite a while. In a world where there are so many music award shows, the Grammys is the one that provides you with those moments.''

Underlining the show's importance, James added: ''It's the Super Bowl for people who've performed at half-time of the Super Bowl.''