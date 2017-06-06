James Corden has felt like a ''tourist'' since he's been back in London.

The 38-year-old TV host has returned to the UK capital from Los Angeles to film a series of special editions of 'The Late Late Show' - and James has admitted to relishing his time back home in England.

He explained: ''I've loved it. I've loved every single second of it.

''I've felt like a tourist drinking it all in. It's such a wonderful place to be and we're going to try to celebrate that as much as we can, and provide people with a bit of light and levity throughout everything that has been going on in the news, politically, here right now.''

The award-winning star suggested the show has arrived in the UK at the ideal time, as it allows him to underline the city's ''joy and positivity and diversity'' in the wake of the recent terrorist attack.

He told BuzzFeed News: ''In many respects ... actually maybe this is the perfect time to bring a show from America, which plays in 150-odd countries, where we can show the incredible breadth of joy and positivity and diversity in this incredible city.''

However, James also admitted that the tragic events in London on Saturday (03.06.17) have led him to rework his original plan for his week-long residency in the city.

Asked how difficult it will be to strike the right tone while still making an entertaining show, James said: ''We're still trying to figure that out, is the truth, because Saturday night was such a tragic and hugely upsetting thing.

''We consider our job to always try and reflect what is happening in the world. So I mean, so we had an opening that we were going to do for the show. I think we sort of shot maybe, like, 70 percent of that opening, but I think we all agree that we're not going to do that now, so we sort of scrapped that. It just tonally felt wrong.''