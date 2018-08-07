James Corden has dropped a huge hint that Ariana Grande is set to be his next guest on 'Carpool Karaoke'.
James Corden has teased Ariana Grande is to appear on 'Carpool Karaoke'.
The 'Late Late Show' host posted two pieces of paper containing the lyrics to the pop star's latest hits, 'No Tears Left to Cry' and 'God is a Woman', on his Twitter account on Tuesday (07.08.18), suggesting Ariana will be the next guest participating in the popular segment, which sees the comedian joined by a huge singing star in his Range Rover to belt out their biggest hits from behind the wheel.
Alongside the photo of the papers, James wrote: ''Learning these...''
Keeping fans guessing, Ariana - who releases her new album 'Sweetener' on August 17 - replied: ''Sick for what (sic)''
If Ariana does film the fun segment, she will join pop royalty such as Harry Styles, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears in doing so.
Most recently, the former 'Gavin & Stacey' star got his dream guest Sir Paul McCartney to join him for an extra-special Carpool Karaoke which was shot in the UK.
The Beatles legend showed his co-passenger the sights of his home city of Liverpool, North West England, including his childhood home and a barbershop on Penny Lane.
The segment ended with Paul delighting around 50 drinkers at the Philharmonic pub with a set of his biggest hits and two previously-unheard tracks, ending with James joining him for a rendition of 'Hey Jude' - whilst struggling to hold back his tears of joy.
James admitted that filming 'Carpool' with the 'Let it Be' hitmaker is his favourite ever moment on 'The Late Late Show'.
He said before it aired: ''I think it might be - it certainly is for me personally - my favourite thing we've ever shot on the show. It felt like a real thing.''
