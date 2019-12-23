James Corden's friends were worried he would lose acting jobs if he took on a talk show.
The 41-year-old star relocated to the US to front 'The Late Late Show' in 2015 but his pals urged him to think carefully about his decision because it could have wider implications.
However, James was confident that the format he envisioned for his show would stop him being pigeonholed as a ''broadcaster''.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''They said, 'Well, that's it. You'll be done as an actor'.
''They said I wouldn't be able to act in anything anymore. But I thought that if I could build a different talk show as a performer, and not as a broadcaster, I would have a chance.''
The 'Cats' actor admitted he never expected the job to be an ''issue'' when it came to his other interests but he's thankful it's not caused him any conflict.
He said: ''It was inconceivable to me that it would be so sort of... easy is the wrong word, but that it wouldn't be an issue. But I'm very, very grateful that it isn't.
''This is an absolute picnic of an existence and I am painfully aware that this won't always be my life.
''So, the worst thing that could happen is that I'll look back on this phase of my life and think, 'Oh, I wish I'd enjoyed it more'.''
However, James - who has kids Max, eight, Carey, five, and Charlotte, two, with wife Julia - admitted he and his family won't stay in Los Angeles forever.
He said: ''I've got two and a bit years left on my contract, and I don't know how long we will stay.
''We're a long way from home and we are a long way from people that are getting older and who I miss greatly, so we will see what happens.
''But it's been the most joyous and unexpected ride, and I'm excited to see what will come after this.''
