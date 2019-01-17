James Corden has joked he feels ''responsible'' for Chris Pratt's engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Late Late Show' host had been filming with the 'Jurassic World' actor for a special post-AFC championship game episode of his talk show shortly before the 39-year-old star revealed he'd popped the question to his girlfriend, and James has claimed it was advice he gave his guest that spurred him on to propose.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I feel responsible. I cannot tell you what we did, because it's a big surprise, but we all flew about four hours away from here and we shot a piece together... he really asked my advice.''

However, the 40-year-old star - who has children Max, seven, Carey, four, and Charlotte, 13 months, with wife Julia - then admitted he hadn't really helped.

He added: ''No, he did not. I am just joking.''

However, James admitted he's delighted for Chris - who has son Jack, six, with ex-wife Anna Faris - because he's such a nice guy.

He said: ''I am so happy for him. I mean, he is just the single loveliest man you can ever wish to meet.

''When he holds you, it's like hugging a tree that will protect you forever. It's just adorable, it really is.''

Meanwhile, the 'World's Best' host claimed his success has started to affect his parents and they urged him to pay for a flight upgrade when they come out to America to see the Super Bowl next month.

He said: ''They will be there causing whatever mischief they can, and I mean, my dad is getting so grand now... it's getting to his head.

''He called me the other day. I said, 'Daddy, you good? You go to Atlanta.' He goes, 'Yeah, listen mate, I don't want to be funny, but with mum's knee we are going to be in business class, right?' I was like, 'What with mum's knee?' I was like, 'Don't start playing with mum's knee!' ''