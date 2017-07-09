James Corden and his wife are expecting their third child.

The 38-year-old television presenter and his wife Julia Carey already have six-year-old son Max and two-year-old daughter Carey together, and on Sunday (09.07.17), the star's publicist confirmed the family are now expecting another new arrival.

People magazine first reported the news, and have also stated the tot is due in December this year.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun on Sunday the pair ''couldn't be happier'' following the news of their impending arrival.

The insider said: ''James and Julia couldn't be happier. They love being parents to Max, six, and Carey, two, and are delighted that they will soon have a little brother or sister joining them later this year.''

James, who hosts 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in America, recently spoke about his love for his television producer beau, who he praised for allowing the family to move to Los Angeles when he secured his hosting job.

Asked if it was love at first sight, he gushed: ''It was for me. I doubt it was for her. She's incredible. People always talk about me and how much work the show must be, but it's nothing compared to what she does. Our daughter was only 12 weeks old when we moved here. I had to come out earlier because the baby didn't have a passport.

''It was a massive thing to just pick up our life and come here, you know. And we're happy because we're together all of the time. It's not like I'm doing a movie where I'll be back in a few months or a play with eight shows a week where every night you're on your own. Predominantly, this show is me being here, in this office, coming up with ideas and then we go and shoot stuff and do the show. Home every night.''