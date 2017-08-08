James Corden is ''excited'' to meet his third child.

The 38-year-old television presenter is currently expecting his third child with his wife Julia Carey - with whom he already has six-year-old son Max, and two-year-old daughter Carey - and has said he can't wait for the December due date as he thinks his brood are ''the best people on the planet''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I thought we were out at two and then actually, you know, you forget about that first year pretty quick and then I don't know.

''I'm trying to explain it because lots of my buddies are going, 'Dude, are you mad? What are you doing?' And I sort of go, well, the two that we've met, you wouldn't think this but I think they're the best people on the planet. So, I'm like, they're the best people I've ever met, so I want to meet another one, you know? I'm excited.''

And it isn't just 'The Late Late Show' host who's excited to add another baby to the family, as his two tots are also ''over the moon'' about becoming big siblings.

James explained recently: ''They're over the moon. They're very, very happy. We just told them a couple of weeks ago, in fact. It's wonderful, it's thrilling. We're all very happy.''

Previously, a source claimed the family were ''delighted'' to be welcoming a new addition to their brood when the news was announced last month.

The insider said: ''James and Julia couldn't be happier. They love being parents to Max, six, and Carey, two, and are delighted that they will soon have a little brother or sister joining them later this year.''