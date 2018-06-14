James Corden is voicing the title character in the new sci-fi comedy 'Super Intelligence'.

The 39-year-old star - who is, perhaps, best known for hosting 'The Late Late Show' - is set to join Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming movie, in which he will play the role of the world's first superintelligence - a former of artificial intelligence.

Melissa, 47,has been cast in the role of Carol Peters, who is a former corporate executive who finds her life changes dramatically when she's selected for observation, Variety reports.

Although Corden has become better known for his presenting skills over recent years, he is also an accomplished actor, having recently appeared in the 'Peter Rabbit' and 'Ocean's 8' movies.

The British star has also won a Tony Award for his performance in the play 'One Man, Two Guvnors', which opened in 2011.

Despite this, James previously claimed to have been overlooked for a number of acting jobs because of his weight.

He shared: ''Decisions when I started were only made on the way I looked.

''They were like, 'You look like this, so you will work your way to playing a bubbly judge or something.'''

The TV star admitted he found auditioning to be a ''demoralising'' process.

James explained: ''I would audition twice a month and go up to London and not get it. At the time it would be demoralising.

''The only thing that separates an amateur and a professional is rejection, when you are either told you are too fat or your ears are too big.''