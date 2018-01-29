James Corden was punched in the face as he tried to bring Carpool Karaoke to the Grammy Awards.

The 'Late Late Show' host - who was presenter of Sunday's (28.01.18) ceremony - teamed up with Sting and Shaggy for an hilarious installment of his popular feature, with the trio attempting to sing while riding the subway.

In the taped segment, the trio began performing 'Every Breath You Take', by Sting's former band The Police, but a construction worker was unimpressed.

James explained: ''We're doing like a carpool karaoke but like a New York special edition.''

The commuter replied: ''I don't give a f**k. Shut up!''

But they refused to be discouraged and left the rest of the travellers unimpressed with their performances of Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me', and the musical stars' duet 'Don't Make Me Wait'.

After being mistaken for YouTubers and homeless men by some passengers, the construction worker then warned again: ''How about you shut up and sit down? How about this, you get off the train the next stop or I will kick you out?''

As the 39-year-old presenter argued back, he was then left nursing a bloody nose after taking a punch to the face.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, the host tried to cheer up the nominees who failed to win by handing out ''consolation puppies''.

After Dave Chappelle picked up Best Comedy Album, James told the audience at New York's Madison Square Garden: ''Congratulations Dave Chappelle, now I should say to all the nominees this evening who are not going home with a Grammy...I don't want anybody to be upset tonight.

''So the good news is, nobody goes home empty handed, because all night we'll be handing out consolation puppies. OK so if you didn't get a Grammy, you get a puppy!''

Former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance after James decided to shine the spotlight on non-singers who have previously picked up awards.

He highlighted the fact the Best Spoken Word album previously won by politicians including former Presidents Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton and said: ''We know that our current president loves winning the award and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year's winner. The question I've got is, who will be the narrator?''

A pre-taped segment then aired featuring a host of stars including Cher, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and John Legend reading extracts from 'Fire and Fury', Michael Wolff's controversial memoir on current President Donald Trump, in a supposed audition to record their version of the tome.

Cardi B read: ''If Trump wasn't having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then more to his liking, he was in bed at that time with a cheese burger...''

She then said: ''Why am I reading this s**t? I can't believe he really...this is how he lives his life?''

But then James declared Hillary the winner after she read: ''He had a long time fear of being poisoned. One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald's. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.''