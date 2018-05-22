James Corden's allergies almost caused him to accidentally interrupt the royal wedding with a sneeze at the most inappropriate time.

The 'Late Late Show' host was amongst the guests in attendance as Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle on Saturday (19.05.18), and he nearly released a nasal blast just as the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby asked if anyone inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle had any objections to the pair being wed.

Speaking on his talk show, James revealed: ''The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen.

''And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze.

''Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason...' and I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze' ... I had to do one of those internal sneezes. I think I got away with it.''

James and Prince Harry have known each other for a few years now and become good pals and the TV star was delighted to get an invite to witness the historic union with his wife Julia.

He added: ''It was so lovely. I've known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.''

Thankfully, James was able to overcome his allergies and enjoy the occasion, and he reportedly spearheaded a dancefloor showdown between Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles at an exclusive after-party at Frogmore House.

A source spilled: ''James ­did his best to entertain and it went down an absolute treat. He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William. Everyone was laughing because it's something no one expected.''

Harry's new wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also joined in the merriment along with her mother Doria Ragland.

And it reportedly didn't take long until some of the other guests - including Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice - were up on their feet gyrating.