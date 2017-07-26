James Cameron wants to revive the 'Terminator' franchise with a three-movie arc.

The 62-year-old filmmaker was at the helm for the original cult classic 1984 movie and sequel 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day', but was not involved in 2003's 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines', 2009's 'Terminator Salvation' or 2015's 'Terminator Genisys' but he wants to get back on board with the franchise he launched and return it to former glories.

Speaking to News.com.au, the filmmaker said: ''The question is - has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up? Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films. We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent AI. I am in discussions with David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the 'Terminator' franchise and the rights in the US market revert to me under US copyright law in a year and a half so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.''

'Terminator Genisys' saw Emilia Clarke portray Sarah Connor alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, who once again returned as the T-800 cyborg, and although it received a mixed response from critics it went onto gross over $440 million at the global box office making it the second highest-grossing film of the franchise behind 'T2'.

Schwarzenegger, 69, previously revealed that Cameron was on board to produce the next movie in the franchise and act as creative consultant with Tim Miller directing.

Cameron is also currently working on the three sequels to his hit movie 'Avatar'.