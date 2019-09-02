James Cameron wants 'Terminator: Dark Fate' to launch a trilogy.

The producer and writer revealed he has high hopes for the latest instalment in the big screen franchise, and he admitted if the movie is a success at the box office the team already have a plan in place for ''a three-film arc''.

He explained: ''We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda.

''We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told. If we get fortunate enough to make some money with 'Dark Fate' we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.''

Cameron has taken a deeper involvement in the upcoming film, compared to the more disappointing attempts following 'Terminator 2', and he revealed they have learned from the past when it comes to finding something to resonate with the audience.

He told Deadline: ''One of the things that seemed obvious from looking at the films that came along later was that we would need to get everything back to the basics and that we would need to avoid the mistakes of making things overly complex and that we needed to avoid stories that jumps around in time and one that goes backward and forward in time.

''Let's keep it simple in the relative unity of time. With the story, let's have the whole thing play out in 36 hours or 48 hours. In the first two movies everything plays out in less than two days in each one so there's energy and momentum.''