James Cameron says 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is a ''fast white-knuckle ride''.

The upcoming sci-fi movie is set to be a direct sequel to 'Terminator' and 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' - despite it actually being the sixth film in the franchise - and producer James Cameron has confirmed the flick is going for an ''grim, gritty, and fast'' feel, with the team hoping to secure an R rating.

Speaking to Flicks in the City, he said: ''I think, tonally, what makes this a direct sequel to 'T1' and 'T2' is as much about the tone as it is about the narrative: It's R rated, it's grim, it's gritty, it's fast, it's intense, it's very linear. The whole story takes place in 36 hours. It's not this kind of grandiose, complex story. It's just very focused on the characters, it's very now, it's very present and it's just a fast white-knuckle ride.''

James also confirmed the movie - which is directed by Tim Miller - will continue with both Sarah Connor and John Connor's stories, whilst also introducing a ''very different'' version of the T-800 robot, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He added: ''I think the best way to think about 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is to think about it as a direct sequel to 'Terminator 2', the third film in a series, if you will. We'll be continuing with Sarah's story, John's story, and the T-800 returns - a different T-800 with a very different role to play than what we've seen before.''

'Terminator: Dark Fate' is set more than two decades after the events of 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day', and will hit cinema screens in November.