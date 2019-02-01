Acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron has revealed how his own experience of fatherhood inspired him to make 'Alita: Battle Angel'.
The 64-year-old filmmaker - who has daughters Josephine, 25, Claire, 17, Quinn, 15, and Elizabeth, 12 - produced the new cyberpunk action film, and he's admitted to being inspired by his own real-life experiences.
Speaking at the movie's world premiere in London's Leicester Square on Thursday night (31.01.19), James explained: ''I fell in love with the character - and we were lucky enough to get Rosa Salazar to play her.
''And I think she just comes off the screen - she's somebody whose journey you want to go on.
''When I acquired the material, my daughter at the time was seven or eight and I was looking ahead - you know, she was my eldest - I was looking ahead to what it's going to be like to raise a teenager ... a young girl coming into womanhood in this world. You know, it's stacked against women.''
James admitted he was determined to explore the theme of ''female empowerment'' in 'Alita: Battle Angel', which is based on Yukito Kishiro's manga 'Gunnm'.
Speaking about the themes of the film - which also stars Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein and Jennifer Connelly - James told HeyUGuys: ''I wanted to do something that was about female empowerment - that was about gaining confidence and gaining strength and finding your place in the world - and that's what the film is about, ultimately.''
