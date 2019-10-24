James Cameron has suggested that 'Terminator: Dark Fate' will be the first film in a new trilogy.
James Cameron has revealed plans for the future of the 'Terminator' franchise.
The latest film in the series, 'Terminator: Dark Fate', has been released, and is anticipated to be the first film in a new trilogy.
Legendary filmmaker James, who created the cyborg franchise and directed the first two 'Terminator' films in 1984 and 1991, discussed how the movie is looking to explore the human relationship with artificial intelligence.
The 65-year old 'Avatar' director told Collider: ''I don't feel like we did that in 'Dark Fate'. I feel that we set the stage or we set the table for that exploration, and that exploration would take place in a second film and a third film. And we know exactly where we're going to take that idea.''
Despite hinting at further films, James, who serves as a producer on 'Dark Fate', believes that the film works well as an isolated story.
He said: ''I think Dark Fate stands alone as a pretty good one-time story.''
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and Linda Hamilton, 63, reprise their roles as the 'Terminator' and 'Sarah Connor' respectively. It marks the first time that Linda has appeared in the franchise since 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day'.
Schwarzenegger recently admitted that he thinks he's redefined the role of action heroes.
The 'Expendables' star believes that there are specific expectations of blockbuster stars because of his performances.
He reflected: ''The audience - the fans - want an action hero who looks like one. Everyone has to have muscles. Everyone has to have deltoids and abs and a six-pack and move in a certain way and be believable.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
James Cameron directed the first 'Terminator' film in 1984 and the subsequent 'Judgment Day' sequel...
Inspired by a true story and executive produced by underwater-film fanatic James Cameron, this cave-diving...
The MILF playing the lead role of the new Terminator TV show is enough to...
I'll never forget the first time I saw James Cameron's The Terminator. I must...