James Cameron has revealed plans for the future of the 'Terminator' franchise.

The latest film in the series, 'Terminator: Dark Fate', has been released, and is anticipated to be the first film in a new trilogy.

Legendary filmmaker James, who created the cyborg franchise and directed the first two 'Terminator' films in 1984 and 1991, discussed how the movie is looking to explore the human relationship with artificial intelligence.

The 65-year old 'Avatar' director told Collider: ''I don't feel like we did that in 'Dark Fate'. I feel that we set the stage or we set the table for that exploration, and that exploration would take place in a second film and a third film. And we know exactly where we're going to take that idea.''

Despite hinting at further films, James, who serves as a producer on 'Dark Fate', believes that the film works well as an isolated story.

He said: ''I think Dark Fate stands alone as a pretty good one-time story.''

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and Linda Hamilton, 63, reprise their roles as the 'Terminator' and 'Sarah Connor' respectively. It marks the first time that Linda has appeared in the franchise since 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day'.

Schwarzenegger recently admitted that he thinks he's redefined the role of action heroes.

The 'Expendables' star believes that there are specific expectations of blockbuster stars because of his performances.

He reflected: ''The audience - the fans - want an action hero who looks like one. Everyone has to have muscles. Everyone has to have deltoids and abs and a six-pack and move in a certain way and be believable.''