Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has admitted he uses some of his dreams and nightmares as inspiration for his movies.
James Cameron dreams his films.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker has helmed some of the most successful movies of all time, including 'Titanic' and 'The Terminator', and says he gets inspiration and ideas during his sleep.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: '''The Terminator' came from a dream of a kind of death figure, a chrome skeleton emerging from a fire.
''A lot of the root imagery I had in 'Avatar' came from dreams I had when I was still in college of a bioluminescent forest.
''Sometimes I'll wake up from a nightmare and think, gosh, that was good, I can make a movie about that.''
The 62-year-old director says the story for 1989 thriller 'The Abyss' came after he had a nightmare dying during a tsunami.
He explained: ''I used to have recurring dreams about being killed by a tsunami. Then I made 'The Abyss' and, even though the wave sequence didn't make the release cut, there was a giant tsunami at the end of the film and I never had those dreams again.''
Cameron is currently working on the hotly-anticipated four follow-ups to the 2009 fantasy film 'Avatar' and despite being repeatedly delayed, he claims he has been working for nearly three years non-stop on it.
He said: ''I start working with the cast in September but I haven't had a day off for several months and I've been working at it pretty much full-time for three years.
''So that's design, writing four scripts that are worthy of the kind of budgets/audience expectations that would make it worthwhile, designing an entire world, completely revamping our virtual production pipeline and building the actual facilities.''
The original 'Avatar' movie - which starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver - grossed $2.7 billion at the global box office, and received widespread praise from movie critics.
The next instalments are slated to be released on December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme has described their new music as ''an experience''.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
James Cameron directed the first 'Terminator' film in 1984 and the subsequent 'Judgment Day' sequel...
Inspired by a true story and executive produced by underwater-film fanatic James Cameron, this cave-diving...
The MILF playing the lead role of the new Terminator TV show is enough to...
I'll never forget the first time I saw James Cameron's The Terminator. I must...