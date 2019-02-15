James Cameron ''doesn't resonate'' with 'Aquaman' because it wasn't realistic.

The 64-year-old director claims the 2018 DC Extended Universe superhero film - starring Jason Momoa as the titular character - is a movie he ''could never have made'' as he claimed it is totally disconnected from ''any sense of physics or reality'' because of its underwater setting.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cameron - who helmed 1989 underwater sci-fi film 'The Abyss' - said: ''I think it's a movie I could have never made. Truthfully. I could have never made that film because it requires this total dreamlike disconnect from any sense of physics or reality.

''It exists somewhere between a Greek mythic landscape and a fairy tale landscape. And people just kind of zoom around underwater because ... they propel themselves mentally? I guess? I don't know.

''But it's cool. You buy it on its own terms. But I've spent thousands of hours underwater. I'm very literal about my underwater. It needs to look like it's real. And while I can enjoy that film I don't resonate with it because it doesn't look real.''

The 'Avatar' director went on to explain that the sequel to his 2009 sci-fi film will also take place underwater, however, will have ''such a different feel'' as 'Aquaman' doesn't help with '' actually understanding the ocean''.

Cameron - who has also made several documentaries exploring the world's oceans - said: ''[Aquaman] doesn't help us with our issues of actually understanding the ocean and exploring the ocean and preserving the ocean - though they did throw in a couple things like whales and things like that to remind us we are using the ocean as a garbage dump, so I applaud the film for that.

''Yeah, I couldn't have made that movie. We're doing a lot of underwater in the 'Avatar' sequels and it's going to have such a different feel.''