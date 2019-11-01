James Cameron and Tim Miller had many ''creative battles'' over the direction of 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.

Cameron - who created the franchise in 1984 and directed the first two 'Terminator' films - produced the latest instalment, the sixth in the series, and has revealed that he and director Miller's passion for the project led to a few rows which were ultimately good for the sci-fi movie.

Asked by Cinemablend if they were disagreements during the filmmaking process, the 65-year-old Hollywood icon said: ''I would say many. And the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles. This is a film that was forged in fire. So yeah, but that's the creative process, right?''

The 'Titanic' filmmaker also compared the experience on 'Dark Fate' to those he had producing 'Alita' with Robert Rodriguez.

He explained: ''My work with Robert on Alita was very different. Robert loved the script, loved everything, said 'I just want to make this movie. I want to make the movie the way you see it.' I was like, 'No, you got to make it your own movie.'

''I had the reverse experience with Tim, which is Tim wanted to make it his movie. And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I kind of know a little bit about this world.'''

Miller, 49, whose other credits include 'Deadpool', admitted that he would be ''OK'' if he is not asked to work on another 'Terminator' film because he fulfilled an ambition by working on the movie - which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

He told Cinemablend: ''I enjoyed blue-sky thinking about it with both the writers room and the screenwriters room, and I was fortunate to play in the sandbox once, of Jim's, and I'm OK with that. If nothing else happens, I'm good with that.''

Cameron recently revealed that 'Terminator: Dark Fate' was marked as the first film in a new trilogy and moving forward he wants the franchise to explore the human relationship with artificial intelligence.

He said: ''I don't feel like we did that in 'Dark Fate'. I feel that we set the stage or we set the table for that exploration, and that exploration would take place in a second film and a third film. And we know exactly where we're going to take that idea.''