James Buckley would be willing to make another 'Inbetweeners' movie.

The 31-year-old actor played Jay Cartwright on the cult British sitcom - which spawned two spin-off movies - and he has admitted that he would be up for revisiting his outrageous character.

Appearing on Channel 4's special 'The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited' programme - which marked ten years since the hit comedy came out - host Jimmy Carr asked James if he'd agree to another edition of the series, to which he quickly responded with an authoritative ''yes''.

Despite the 'Zapped' star's enthusiasm for revisiting the show, the actor - who appeared on the reunion with co-stars Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison - nearly died in a filming mishap during the 'Field Trip' episode.

The infamous scenes from the second series of the hit E4 comedy saw the actor's alter ego set off a flare, and it nearly took a horrible turn when James didn't properly listen to instructions while on a boat with his co-fellow actors.

Speaking on the special, Blake said: ''He genuinely could have died.

''He looked down the barrel of it before it goes off and we were told don't ever do that because if it goes off, it has the force of a grenade.

''So when James does that and half a second later it comes out, that's how close we were to recasting.''

The programme was the first time the four stars have appeared on the small screen together since the final episode 'The Camping Trip' in 2010.