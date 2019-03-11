James Buckley was given a ''horrible c**k'' for 'The Inbetweeners Movie' after he annoyed writer Damon Beesley by refusing to strip off naked for a scene in the film.

The 48-year-old screenwriter revealed that the ''most expensive'' scene in the 2011 comedy film was one in which James' character Jay Cartwright has his swimming trunks pulled down by a local kid as he is stood by the pool.

A double had to be found at the last minute after James, 31, refused to expose his manhood for entertainment purposes.

Damon went on to admit that he took ''vicious delight'' in superimposing the double's penis on James as viewers would assume he had exposed his own genitals.

Speaking on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, he said: ''The most expensive effect in the film is where we had to drop in a shot of a penis double for James Buckley.

''Why it was annoying for us was because he'd had the script for about eight months and obviously hadn't read it.

''And then when we were in rehearsals we got a call from his agent saying, 'He's not going to do the nudity.' We went, 'Well, it's a bit late for that because we'd scheduled it all.'

''We found someone in Majorca, where we filmed, who would do it. I said to James we'd had a double.

''We had to shoot a shot where James is there with his trunks on. Then we shot the exact same shot but with the penis double in there naked. Then we had to composite those together.

''I think James thought it would go: here's James, then there's a shot from behind of the trunks, then there would be a close-up and you'd never know it was James.

''But really you can do this digitally. It's a full-length body shot of James but someone with a much more horrible c**k than James - superimposed. Nobody knows it's not his. So I had a little vicious delight in that.''