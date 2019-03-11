'The Inbetweeners Movie' writer Damon Beesley has revealed that the ''most expensive'' effect in the film is when James Buckley's alter ego Jay Cartwright has his swimming trunks pulled down because they needed to use a penis double for the shot.
James Buckley was given a ''horrible c**k'' for 'The Inbetweeners Movie' after he annoyed writer Damon Beesley by refusing to strip off naked for a scene in the film.
The 48-year-old screenwriter revealed that the ''most expensive'' scene in the 2011 comedy film was one in which James' character Jay Cartwright has his swimming trunks pulled down by a local kid as he is stood by the pool.
A double had to be found at the last minute after James, 31, refused to expose his manhood for entertainment purposes.
Damon went on to admit that he took ''vicious delight'' in superimposing the double's penis on James as viewers would assume he had exposed his own genitals.
Speaking on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, he said: ''The most expensive effect in the film is where we had to drop in a shot of a penis double for James Buckley.
''Why it was annoying for us was because he'd had the script for about eight months and obviously hadn't read it.
''And then when we were in rehearsals we got a call from his agent saying, 'He's not going to do the nudity.' We went, 'Well, it's a bit late for that because we'd scheduled it all.'
''We found someone in Majorca, where we filmed, who would do it. I said to James we'd had a double.
''We had to shoot a shot where James is there with his trunks on. Then we shot the exact same shot but with the penis double in there naked. Then we had to composite those together.
''I think James thought it would go: here's James, then there's a shot from behind of the trunks, then there would be a close-up and you'd never know it was James.
''But really you can do this digitally. It's a full-length body shot of James but someone with a much more horrible c**k than James - superimposed. Nobody knows it's not his. So I had a little vicious delight in that.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
Following years of theories and rumours surrounding the cursed state of Egyptian pyramids, a group...
Fans of the TV series and 2011 first movie probably won't mind that the filmmakers...
The four musketeers are back once again after their eventful (and mostly deeply embarrassing) post-A...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Best friends Will, Simon, Jay and Neil have finally finished school forever. But the end...
For all his life, it has been presumed that when Ash finished his studies he'd...