Jack White has been given the key to the city of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 42-year-old musician was awarded the honour by the city's Mayor, John Cranley, for his loyal support of King Records, according to Pitchfork.

The label was home to James Brown, Bootsy Collins, Otis Williams and many more, before it folded in 1975.

Mayor Cranley said: ''Jack White has been an unfailing supporter of King Records.

''Jack has actually covered Little Willie John's song, 'I'm Shakin',' which on the original recording our own Philip Paul played the drums.''

Also at the ceremony were King artists Bootsy Collins, Otis Williams, of Otis Williams and the Charms, and Philip Paul.

The city of Cincinnati recently bought the King Records building, saving it from being demolished. They are now looking to restore the studio and Cincinnati USA Music Heritage Foundation is also accepting tax-deductible donations to help fund the refurbishment.

Mayor Cranley tweeted: ''Special day giving #JackWhite a key to the city at the original King Records building, which the city now owns. We are working on major plans to restore King! (sic)''

Jack recently confessed he has ''completely sacrificed'' himself for his work.

The former White Stripes frontman - who has children Scarlet, 11, and Hank, 10, with ex-wife Karen Elson - admitted his passion for his career means he can ''never go back'' to the way his life used to be and even when he has time off with his family, it doesn't feel real.

Asked what he's sacrificed for his career, he said: ''Everything. Everything. You have to completely sacrifice everything about yourself to art.

''If you really care, you realise you never get to go home again. It's a sad thing.

''You can go back and visit and wave to it, but you can never go home. That brings me to tears at times.

''Even if those moments of taking the children to school, it still seems like I'm playing house or it's a holiday from what I'm supposed to be doing.''