James Brolin is delighted that his actor son Josh played Thanos in the 'Avengers' films as the money he made from the MCU means he could retire a rich man.
James Brolin is pleased that his son Josh starred in the 'Avengers' movies, because the pay cheque has set him up for life.
Josh, 51, had a major role as villain Thanos in the last two 'Avengers' films and his father James, 79, admits his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe means his son could retire as a rich man due to how he negotiated his contract.
In an interview with Access Daily, James said: ''I told him one thing a long time ago ... I did tell him one great thing, 'Don't be a leading man, ever. Be a character actor and you'll work forever.' So look at him; he takes this movie with Thanos and I go, 'I didn't mean that!' ''It's the biggest thing. He doesn't have to work again. He wasn't paid upfront and he took a piece of the back (final profits) ... I'm so proud of him.''
James has watched the superhero blockbusters but admits he was left confused by the plot of 'Avengers: Endgame'.
He said: ''I don't understand that movie. I understand the cost and profit. I don't understand the story, that's all.''
James - who is married to Hollywood icon Barbara Streisand - also spilled on how Josh is coping raising his 12-month-old daughter Westlyn Reign - his child with wife Kathryn Boyd - describing him as a ''diapering fool''.
'Hotel' star James also teased that Josh could be involved in a new project with Mel Gibson, a remake of 1968 western 'The Wild Bunch'.
He said: ''I just heard that Mel Gibson and he may go to Australia to do a remake of 'The Wild Bunch'.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
While this geriatric romance is too simplistic and sentimental to be anything remarkable, its lively...
Fred Barcroft is an old man struggling to find much good in his life following...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
Watch the trailer for Last Chance HarveyLast Chance Harvey is the story of a chance...
A film so mild-mannered it only occasionally registers a pulse, Joel Hopkins' Last Chance Harvey...
Despite the Western genre's resurgence -- and Hollywood's willingness to remake already acceptable examples of...